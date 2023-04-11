Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 6.7%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 279,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 688,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 1,413,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 304,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 895,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
