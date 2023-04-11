DataHighway (DHX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $374,192.90

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $148.66 million and approximately $374,192.90 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00015278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,174,540 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.30987799 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $352,366.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

