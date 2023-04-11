Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 90,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 882,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

