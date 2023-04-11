Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $20.72 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $308.15 million and $2.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.72 or 0.00069126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00140394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,870,510 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

