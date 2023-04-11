Decred Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.25 or 0.00070321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $315.96 million and $2.80 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00143966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00038118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,870,100 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

