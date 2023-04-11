Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $382.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,159. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.21 and its 200 day moving average is $406.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

