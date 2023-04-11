DeltaFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,236.06 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

