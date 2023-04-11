Diametric Capital LP Acquires 27,132 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

