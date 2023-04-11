Diametric Capital LP Acquires 8,315 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Silicom comprises about 0.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Silicom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

