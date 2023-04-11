Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 72,700 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 117,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,094. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $484.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

About Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.