Diametric Capital LP Buys 1,269 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.28% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

