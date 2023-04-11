Diametric Capital LP Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

