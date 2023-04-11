Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $85,717,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

