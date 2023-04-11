Diametric Capital LP Sells 1,574 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $23.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $139,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

