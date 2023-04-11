Diametric Capital LP Sells 2,289 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

CI traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.30. 585,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.77. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

