Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.86. 114,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

