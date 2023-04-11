Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 233,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

