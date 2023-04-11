Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

4/11/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $165.00.

3/23/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $182.00.

3/10/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $177.00.

3/8/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. 1,691,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.