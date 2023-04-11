DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $219,720.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

