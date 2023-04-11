Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.57 ($36.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.63) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.82) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.20) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($32.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,421.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,709.38.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

