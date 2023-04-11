DocGo (DCGO) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DocGo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DocGo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.76%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 50.40%. Given DocGo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.72 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.35

DocGo’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DocGo beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

