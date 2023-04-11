DURECT’s (DRRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRRX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,273. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

