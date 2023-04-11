DURECT’s (DRRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRRX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,273. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
