DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 38,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

