Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 82000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The company has a market cap of C$15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

