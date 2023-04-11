Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Approximately 255,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 459,927 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $15.10.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ebix Stock Up 12.3 %
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.
