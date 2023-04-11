Echo Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. 334,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,628. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.