Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 293,563 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,629,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 124,139 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. 16,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,129. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

