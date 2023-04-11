Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $134.70. 102,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,777. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

