Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $272.53. 13,781,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,997,859. The stock has a market cap of $673.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

