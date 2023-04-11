EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 572,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,536. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 53,966 shares of company stock worth $96,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.