Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 4.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.4 %

ITW stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,924. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

