Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,562 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 2,010,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

