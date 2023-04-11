Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,610 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 769,857 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 529,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,606. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

