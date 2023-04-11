Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. 398,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,032. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

