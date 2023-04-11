Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $155.22. 337,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,113. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.