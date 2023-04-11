Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 118,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

