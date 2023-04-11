Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 835 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

