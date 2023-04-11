Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 1,025,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

