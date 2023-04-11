Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of Planet Fitness worth $32,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 303,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,981. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.