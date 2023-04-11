Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 67,481 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 132,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,311. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 38,498 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,948,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.