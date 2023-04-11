Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

