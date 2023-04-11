Emerald Advisers LLC Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Model N makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.91% of Model N worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $5,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at $24,370,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Trading Down 1.4 %

MODN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 81,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.