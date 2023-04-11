Empower (MPWR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Empower (MPWR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Empower has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $64,463.63 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empower alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.15527948 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,934.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.