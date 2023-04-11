Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.21

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Energi has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $221,493.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,444,100 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.