Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,831 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $67,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.96. 79,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,383. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

