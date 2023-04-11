Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Equitable has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

