Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Alexander W. Casdin Purchases 20,000 Shares

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 112,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Erasca

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

