Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBLP opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

