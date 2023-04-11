Essex LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Essex LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

