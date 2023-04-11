Essex LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Essex LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,234. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

